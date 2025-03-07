Nadaaniyan FIRST Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's rom-com worth your time? Read THIS

Read Full Article

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan has created a buzz with its romantic-comedy storyline. Early reviews highlight their chemistry, making it a must-watch for fans of feel-good films.

March has ushered in an exciting new pairing on-screen, as Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, makes his debut in the romance drama Nadaaniyan. Starring opposite Khushi Kapoor, the film is set to captivate audiences with its storyline of an elite student hiring a middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend.

Following The Archies and Loveyapa, this is Khushi's third appearance in the highly anticipated movie. Nadaaniyan represents Ibrahim's triumphant foray into the film industry. In a pleasant, young setting, Shauna Gautam's film addresses issues of love, socioeconomic inequalities, and human growth.



Nadaaniyan Screening A number of celebs attended a star-studded screening that the makers gave in Mumbai prior to its over-the-top release. With early reviews beginning to circulate on social media, the buzz surrounding the movie is intensifying. The main performers' chemistry has been acclaimed by many, making Nadaaniyan a movie worth seeing.

First Review Producer Amit Kapoor has expressed immense appreciation for both Khushi and Ibrahim’s performances, highlighting their natural charm. Star kid Shanaya Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend, Karan Kothari, also shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling the film a "tender and funny love story" that guarantees joy, further elevating the excitement surrounding the release.

