The first week of November brings an exciting mix of movies and web series to OTT platforms. From Haiwaan and Minions And Monsters to returning international shows, here is your complete streaming guide.

The first week of November brings an exciting lineup of movies and web series across OTT platforms. From Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan to Minions and Monsters, here are the latest releases to add to your watchlist.

OTT Releases, This Week: What To Watch From November 2 To 8

With Diwali around the corner, streaming platforms have lined up several new releases across different languages and genres. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Apple TV+ are bringing films, animated adventures, thrillers and returning web series this week.

Here is a look at some of the titles arriving on OTT platforms.

1. Minions And Monsters – November 2 (JioHotstar)

The animated adventure brings back the mischievous Minions in a story filled with comedy and chaos. After accidentally unleashing monsters, they must find a way to fix their mistake and save the world.

2. Bass X Machina – November 3 (Netflix)

This adult animated series combines Western action with science fiction. Set in a steampunk version of the Wild West, it follows a father who takes on dangerous outlaws and machines to protect his family.

3. The Greatest – November 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The biographical series follows the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Jaalen Best plays the sporting icon in this eight-episode series, which explores his journey beyond the boxing ring.

4. Blind Game – November 4 (ZEE5)

This Hindi thriller revolves around a mysterious game of deception and suspense. The film is among the new releases scheduled for the first week of November.

5. A Dog's Perfect Christmas – November 4 (Netflix)

This festive family title brings a Christmas-themed story for viewers looking for a light-hearted watch.

6. Stick Season 2 – November 4 (Apple TV+)

Owen Wilson returns as former professional golfer Pryce Cahill. The new season continues his journey as he mentors young golfer Santi while also considering a comeback of his own.

7. Dilwali Diwali – November 5 (Netflix)

The Hindi family drama follows Ansh, who returns home for Diwali hoping to celebrate with his family. However, he soon discovers that a beautiful home cannot replace emotional connections and family memories.

8. Black Doves Season 2 – November 5 (Netflix)

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for the second season of the British spy thriller. The new episodes continue Helen Webb's complicated journey involving secrets, danger and espionage.

9. Haiwaan – November 6 (SonyLIV)

Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, this Priyadarshan-directed thriller revolves around a visually impaired man who becomes a murder suspect. He must uncover the real killer while trying to prove his innocence.

10. The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest – November 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia headline this fantasy thriller. The story follows Rishi, who returns to his ancestral village and accidentally breaks an ancient seal in a forbidden forest. The film is initially arriving on a rental basis.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Apart from these major titles, several regional and international films and shows are also scheduled to arrive.

I'm Game: November 6 – JioHotstar Meesaya Murukku 2: November 6 – SonyLIV - Nooru Kodi Vaanavil: November 6 – ZEE5

Anakapalli: November 3 – Sun NXT -

Balu & Geetha: November 5 – ETV Win -

The Gilded Age Season 4: November 2 – JioHotstar

Anaesthesia: November 4 – Netflix

Taken: Natalee Holloway: November 4 – Netflix

Under Siege: November 6 – Netflix

Possible Love: November 6 – Netflix

North Of North Season 2: November 5 – Netflix The Institute Season 2: November 8 – Amazon Prime Video

Motu Patlu And Mystery Of The Nagamani: November 8 – JioHotstar

With animated adventures, crime thrillers, family dramas and regional entertainers, the November 2–8 OTT lineup offers plenty of options for viewers this week.