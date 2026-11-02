Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in Ranabaali. Rahul Sankrityan directed this period drama. The makers released the film in theatres last month during the Dasara festival. The storyline unfolds in the Rayalaseema region during the British era. Vijay Deverakonda plays a fierce warrior who fights against the British rulers. The film received a mixed response from the audience but managed to collect above-average numbers at the box office. Fans also note that this is the first theatrical release for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after their wedding.