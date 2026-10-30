Mirzapur: The Movie is now streaming on Prime Video with an extended cut. Find out where to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's crime drama online.

Fans will get to see crime film Mirzapur: The Movie, which stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu on OTT. It is available for online streaming with some content added from October 30, 2026.

Mirzapur: The Movie OTT Release: Platform, Language And Subscription Details

Want to know where can you watch Mirzapur: The Movie online? Check out on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in Hindi language along with English subtitles, but an active Prime Video subscription is necessary.

The extended cut in the OTT release of the film adds more flavor to the movie-watching experience.

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast And Plot

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie sees another clash of dominance in the criminal world of Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi plays Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu plays Bablu Pandit.

Other actors include Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Jitendra Kumar and Mohitt Malik. Like its previous films, Mirzapur The Movie also has the same combination of power, revenge and rivalries.

The movie was a commercial success. During its opening week, it made Rs 148.45 crore and is said to have made Rs 339.84 crore internationally, as per Sacnilk.

By having its extended version on OTT platforms, Mirzapur: The Movie provides one more opportunity to the franchise fans to come back to this movie.