Ranbir Kapoor has sparked speculation about Ramayana 3 after mentioning a possible third instalment during an interview. The actor also revealed that shooting for the second part is already underway.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has sparked fresh speculation about a possible third instalment of Ramayana after making an interesting remark during a recent interview. The actor, who plays Lord Ram in the ambitious mythological epic, suggested that the story may not necessarily end with the planned two films.

Ranbir Kapoor Hints At Ramayana Part 3

During a conversation with Review Nation, Ranbir opened up about his experience working on the film and revealed that he has already completed a significant portion of the second instalment.

He said, "I have finished 50 percent of part two already. We are in the process of already shooting it. Even when we finished part two or part three, if there is one. I don't think this will ever leave us."

The actor also described the project as an opportunity of a lifetime, adding that it was not just career-defining but life-defining for him.

His mention of a possible third part quickly caught fans' attention. However, Ranbir's statement does not confirm that the makers have officially planned another instalment.

What Did Producer Namit Malhotra Say?

Interestingly, producer Namit Malhotra had earlier revealed that the makers initially considered presenting the Ramayana story across three parts. However, the creative approach eventually changed, and the project was restructured into two instalments.

Speaking at the film's Los Angeles premiere, Namit also indicated that the makers could revisit their plans depending on audience responses and feedback after the releases.

Fans React To Ranbir's Statement

Ranbir's comment triggered excitement among fans, with many expressing interest in watching a trilogy. One user jokingly wrote, "Ranbir yhe spoiler Kapoor is back."

Another fan commented, "Generational trilogy, greatest franchise loading."

For now, a third part remains unconfirmed, and audiences will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers.