Rishabh Pant was born on October 4, 1997, in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and spent his formative years in the town. Despite achieving considerable success in international cricket, his connection with his hometown remains strong.

His ancestral family residence is located in the Dhandhera area of Roorkee, near the railway station. The property has considerable sentimental value as it was built by his grandparents around six decades ago. His father, Rajendra Pant, later renovated the house.

The building also has an important connection with the family's educational background. Pant's late father operated New Modern Public School from the family premises, and the institution continues to function there.

Unlike the extravagant homes associated with several celebrities, the Roorkee property has traditionally been described as a comfortable family residence. Pant has shared glimpses of his personal life at home, offering fans a look at the family-oriented side of the cricketer.

According to media reports, the Roorkee property is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore. However, this is an indicative media estimate rather than a verified property valuation.

His connection with Uttarakhand also extends to his ancestral village, Pali in Pithoragarh district. In August 2026, reports emerged that reconstruction work had begun on the family's old ancestral house there. Pant had also publicly expressed his desire to return to Uttarakhand and establish his base in his home state.