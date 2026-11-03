Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has come to the support of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer and complimented him on his singing skills. Abdullah has promised to vote for the former Fame Gurukul winner.

Singer Qazi Touqeer is getting a major push from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The politician is hoping that Qazi will win the Bigg Boss 20 reality show trophy. His comments are going viral on social media, especially from the singer's fans.

Omar Abdullah says he will vote for Qazi Touqeer.

When the journalist Shubhankar Mishra questioned the politician about Qazi's performance on the Salman Khan hosted show during their interaction on his YouTube channel, he praised the singer by saying that he has seen his talent live during his concerts.

He also added that since he has recently won the Ranji Trophy he is also hoping that Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate once again if Qazi wins Bigg Boss 20. He added that since the winner would be decided by public vote he would be voting for him.

Qazi Touqeer's Fame Gurukul

In 2005, Qazi became popular on television when he won Sony TV's singing reality show Fame Gurukul along with Ruprekha Banerjee. The contestant list also included famous singer Arijit Singh.

After taking a break from mainstream television, Qazi made a come back to television with Bigg Boss 20. His high energy, funny nature and his 'I am a rockstar baby' catchphrase has made him one of the most talked about contestants of this season.