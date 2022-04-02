Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Shocking, painful and inexcusable': Will Smith quits Oscars Academy

    Actor Will Smith, who has been in the headlines after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, has announced that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

    Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over Chris Rock slap statement
    New York, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 7:59 AM IST

    Smith said his conduct had been shocking, painful, and inexcusable, and that through his actions he had 'betrayed' the Academy's trust.

    The actor, in a statement, said that he would accept "any and all consequences" for his conduct.

    The statement said, 'The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason'

    The film academy has accepted Smith's resignation. 

    Stating that disciplinary action against Smith will move forward, Academy President David Rubin said that the violations of the Standards of Conduct would be taken up in the scheduled board meeting on April 18.

    Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor award for his role in King Richard, had smacked Chris Rock on stage at the Dolby Theatre for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke was related to Jada's hair loss condition -- alopecia.

    Following the incident, Rock had earlier decided against pressing criminal charges against Smith.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 7:59 AM IST
