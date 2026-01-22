Ryan Coogler’s Sinners shattered Oscar records with 16 nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards, leading the race across major categories. India’s official entry Homebound failed to secure a spot in the International Feature Film list.

Vampire period horror film Sinners has rewritten Academy Awards history by securing a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, the Academy announced on Thursday. The Ryan Coogler-directed film, set against the backdrop of the segregated American South, blends horror with blues-inflected drama and emerged as the most dominant contender of this awards season.

‘Homebound’ Misses Out on Major Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the official list of Oscar nominees on Thursday. Homebound, India’s official submission for the International Feature Film category, failed to make it to the final shortlist, missing out on a nomination. Despite strong anticipation surrounding the film’s selection as India’s entry, it was ultimately edged out in a highly competitive international field, bringing an end to the country’s Oscar campaign this year.

Near-Sweep Across Major Categories

Sinners landed nominations in almost every major category, including best picture, best director, best actor, and both supporting acting categories. Michael B. Jordan earned a best actor nod for his leading role, while Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku were recognised in the supporting categories, underlining the film’s strong ensemble performances.

Best Picture Nominees Announced

The following are the nominees for the best picture Oscar, which will be handed out on March 15 in Hollywood:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloe Zhao, "Hamnet"

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best Actor nominees

Timothee Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Best Cinematography

"Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

Best International film nominees

"The Secret Agent" (Brazil)

"It Was Just an Accident" (France)

"Sentimental Value" (Norway)

"Sirat" (Spain)

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best Original Song

"Diane Warren: Relentless"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Sinners"

"Viva Verdi!"

“Train Drerams”

Best Adapted Screenplay Nominees

"Bugonia"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"One Battle After Another"

"Train Dreams"

