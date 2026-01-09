Tanvi The Great, on the other hand, was directed by Anupam Kher, who returned to directing after 23 years with Om Jai Jagadish. Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old lady with autism, sets out to accomplish her late father's goal of saluting the flag at the Siachen Glacier. The Hindi film, which starred debutante Shubhangi Dutt in the title role, received widespread critical praise.

The complete list of nominations for the forthcoming Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2026.