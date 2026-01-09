- Home
India at Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1, Mahavatar Narsimha, Tanvi Compete for Best Picture
Hombale Film submitted Kantara: Chapter 1 and Mahavatar Narsimha to the Oscar General Entry List. Besides these two, Tanvi: The Great, starring Anupam Kher, has joined the 98th Academy Awards Best Picture category.
Kantara: Chapter 1 by Rishab Shetty and Mahavatar Narasimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, were big box-office triumphs with universal praise.
Their inclusion on the General Entry List qualifies them for consideration and shortlisting in major Oscar general categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Producer, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay/Writing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography, subject to Academy evaluation.
Tanvi The Great, on the other hand, was directed by Anupam Kher, who returned to directing after 23 years with Om Jai Jagadish. Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old lady with autism, sets out to accomplish her late father's goal of saluting the flag at the Siachen Glacier. The Hindi film, which starred debutante Shubhangi Dutt in the title role, received widespread critical praise.
The complete list of nominations for the forthcoming Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2026.
Homebound Also At The Oscars 2026
Meanwhile, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, is India's official Oscar submission for the year. The film depicts the narrative of two boyhood friends from a tiny village in India who want to be police officers, expecting that the profession will give them the respect they've never had. However, as they chase their dreams, their bond strained due to hurdles and professional obligations. Reem Shaikh, Harshika Parmar, and Shalini Vatsa play supporting parts, with Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-production from Marijke Desouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. It's directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.
