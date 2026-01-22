Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will headline the morning event and present the whole list of Oscar nominations for 2026.

The countdown to the 98th Academy Awards has begun, with Oscar nominations for 2026 due to be announced on Thursday (January 22). Film fans across the world, including those in India, are looking forward to the big announcement, which promises a mix of veteran actors, new talent, and highly acclaimed films contending for Hollywood's most coveted awards.

The nominations announcement will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. IST, providing Indian fans with an evening streaming experience.

Where can I see the nominations?

Fans may follow the complete announcement on the Academy's official websites, Oscar.com and Oscar.org, as well as on its social media channels, which include YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. For those who prefer news or streaming, the event will also be broadcast on ABC News Live, Good Morning America, Hulu, and Disney+.

The morning event will be hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, who will announce the full list of nominations.

This awards season has already witnessed a surge of activity, with films such as One Battle After Another and Hamnet emerging as serious candidates. Despite missing out on the Golden Globes, Michael B. Jordan's Sinners continues to create excitement, while A24's Marty Supreme has set Timothée Chalamet up for a high-profile award season moment. Other movies being closely watched include Frankenstein, Bugonia, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, and Weapons, all of which have received critical acclaim and public attention.

Some expected releases may not make the cut. Sequels such as Avatar: Fire and Ash and Wicked: For Good have underperformed critically and economically, perhaps excluding them from the nominees list.

India is also still in the race this year, with the film Homebound making it to the next round of voting for Best International Feature Film, bolstering expectations for a nomination and keeping the country in the Oscar conversation.

Looking forward, the Oscars will be held on March 15, with Conan O'Brien hosting for the second year in a row. As the final shortlist takes shape, cinema lovers across the world prepare for another star-studded awards season.