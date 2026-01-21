Anupam Kher is overjoyed as his directorial, 'Tanvi the Great', becomes eligible for the 98th Oscars. He compares the audience's love for it to his debut film 'Saaransh' and calls its inclusion in the Academy's list a "big achievement."

Kher Compares Love for 'Tanvi the Great' to Debut Film 'Saaransh'

Actor Anupam Kher has expressed deep gratitude and delight over the overwhelming response and love to his film 'Tanvi the Great'. Kher also reflected on the film's latest milestone after joining the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Oscars.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher shared that it was the second time that he had received such acknowledgement and love from the audiences after his 1984 debut film 'Saaransh'. "I knew that Tanvi the Great would go far. In the past 41 years, this is probably the second film, after Saaransh, for which I have received so much love and appreciation. When I saw my name in the Academy's list, and it was written, from India, my heart got even happier," he said.

'A Big Achievement'

While speaking on the shortlisting of 'Tanvi the Great', he added, "This film was very close to me, the writers, the producers, and the actors. So when it was shortlisted at the Oscars, we were very happy. We have stopped celebrating small achievements. For us, it is a big achievement. We have celebrated it. 16-17,000 films are released, and out of those, 200-250 films are eligible. They are eligible because they are watched and shortlisted. So I am very happy."

Road to the 98th Oscars

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the 201 eligible films that directly qualify for the prestigious Best Picture race, according to Variety. The Academy Award nominations will be revealed on Thursday, January 22.

About 'Tanvi The Great'

'Tanvi The Great', which is directed by actor Anupam Kher, features Shubhangi in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles. (ANI)