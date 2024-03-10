Instagram has a hidden game in your DM's? Here's all you need to know

Instagram has come to the rescue of its users who are getting bored by launching a game that can be found in your direct messages.

Instagram has secretly launched a secret emoji game that can be accessed through your direct messages. The idea of the game is simple: use your finger to move the paddle at the bottom of your screen to keep your emoji afloat and bouncing. Drop your emoji, and the game is over. The game is evocative of the classic games that used to come pre-installed on phones, such as Breakout and Pong.

How to play the game

To play the game, simply send an emoji via Instagram DMs. Once you've sent it, tap your preferred emoji to launch the mini-game. For those unfamiliar with Pong (and other Pong-related titles), your goal is to keep the ball in the air using a sliding paddle at the bottom of the screen. Each strike causes the emoji to move faster, which makes the game both addictive and irritating.

I was today years old when I realized if you single tap on an emoji in Instagram DMs, it takes you to a new section and you play pong.



The pong ball is based on the emoji you clicked.



Is this why Instagram was down this morning? 😭 pic.twitter.com/EJPBbwMsre — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) March 6, 2024

The game saves your top score, allowing you to return at any time to attempt to beat your previous high score. Your high score is preserved throughout your DMs, so you don't have to revert to the first emoji you sent when you started the game. You can also start the game by clicking on an emoji that someone else provided in a DM.