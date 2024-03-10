Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Instagram has a hidden game in your DM's? Here's all you need to know

    Instagram has come to the rescue of its users who are getting bored by launching a game that can be found in your direct messages.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Instagram has secretly launched a secret emoji game that can be accessed through your direct messages. The idea of the game is simple: use your finger to move the paddle at the bottom of your screen to keep your emoji afloat and bouncing. Drop your emoji, and the game is over. The game is evocative of the classic games that used to come pre-installed on phones, such as Breakout and Pong.

    Also read: EXPLAINED: What is popcorn brain? How dangerous is it and ways to handle it

    How to play the game

    To play the game, simply send an emoji via Instagram DMs. Once you've sent it, tap your preferred emoji to launch the mini-game. For those unfamiliar with Pong (and other Pong-related titles), your goal is to keep the ball in the air using a sliding paddle at the bottom of the screen. Each strike causes the emoji to move faster, which makes the game both addictive and irritating. 

    The game saves your top score, allowing you to return at any time to attempt to beat your previous high score. Your high score is preserved throughout your DMs, so you don't have to revert to the first emoji you sent when you started the game. You can also start the game by clicking on an emoji that someone else provided in a DM.

