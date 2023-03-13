Oscars 2023: India's All That Breathes lost the Best Documentary feature award to Navalny; know details

India's nominated documentary film All That Breathes did not win the Best Documentary feature award at Oscars 2023 and lost it out to the American documentary film Navalny. Read on to know more.

Indian documentary film, All That Breathes, nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, lost to Daniel Roher's Navalny.

The documentary on India's climate change got nominated against All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: Fire Of Love, A House Made of Splinters, and Navalny.

Navalny is a documentary film revolving around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning. The award got conferred to production by actor Riz Ahmed and musician Questlove.

All That Breathes revolves around the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of their derelict basement in Delhi's Wazirabad, to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites. It got directed by Shaunak Sen.

All That Breathes, a critically-acclaimed film, previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

It is the second loss for India in the category. Even last year, Writing With Fire lost out the award to Questlove's directorial Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Writing With Fire was the first Indian feature documentary nominated for an Academy Award.

Director Daniel Roher's idea and portrait of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has shadowy operatives, truth-seeking journalists, conspiracy theories, and Soviet-era poisons. It is a film with political poignance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Navalny is a media-savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin for years. He’s released numerous reports about corruption in Russia and the Putin administration and is a popular and rallying figure among like-minded Russians.

