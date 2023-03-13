Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone looks stunning in Louis Vuitton off shoulder gown and Cartier necklace

    The 37-year-old actress, Deepika Padukone, looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton gown and Cartier jewellery. Deepika finished her ensemble with black opera gloves, a diamond bracelet, and rings.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 6:52 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone made her Academy Awards debut as a presenter this year, and boy, will we remember it for years to come! As we eagerly await the category in which the Pathaan actress will deliver, Deepika made the wait for her arrival on the Oscars 2023 red carpet worthwhile. The actress drew attention to herself with her fashionable ensemble.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Deepika chose a stunning off-shoulder black gown, which she accessorised with black gloves and a dramatic necklace. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun. The actress used winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, a nude pink lip colour, a light nude eye shadow, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy foundation.


    A velvet belt held the actress's corseted bodice together. The gown also had mermaid pleats at the bottom. Deepika accessorised her black gown with diamond jewellery such as statement rings, a bracelet, and a Cartier necklace.  

    Deepika ]is the only Indian celebrity to present an Oscar award this year, and the third ever to do so. Although this is Deepika Padukone's first Academy Awards attendance, she is not the first Indian to give the prize this year. Persis Khambatta, a model, was the first Indian to present an Oscar award in 1980. Persis is most recognised for her work as a model. She did, however, appear in a few films, notably Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In the film, she played Lieutenant Ilia for the uninitiated.

    Deepika Padukone is expected to take the stage and present one of the categories in which Indian films have been nominated. For those who are unaware, RRR's hit song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song this year. M. M. Keeravani's song competes in the category alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Raise Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 7:03 AM IST
