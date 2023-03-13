Oscars Awards 2023: Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone, Michelle Yeoh up fashion quotient on red carpet

The 95th Academy awards are happening in Hollywood, California. The red carpet had a lineup of celebrities and stars upping the oomph factor and adding glamour with their stunning ensemble outfits.

Image: Getty Images

A glance at the biggest names in the industry right from Lady Gaga followed by Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, NTR Jr, Michelle Yeoh, and more who rocked the red carpet of the Oscars by upping oomph and glamor element in their couture outfits. ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone looks stunning in Louis Vuitton shoulder gown and Cartier necklace

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna attended the Oscars 2023 red carpet and looked stunning in a chic black Alaïa dress with a leather skirt having a long train and sheer mesh paneling at the torso, where her growing baby bump shone through. The floor-length dress also featured leather straps, a mesh turtleneck, and mesh at the sleeves.

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone walked the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder jet-black Louis Vuitton gown serving old-Hollywood glamour with her jaw-dropping look.

Image: Getty Images

The singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga, who will perform her nominated song Hold My Hand at the ceremony, stepped out in a breathtaking, sheer black-colored Versace gown.

Image: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh hit the Oscars 2023 red carpet Sunday night wearing a white Dior Haute Couture gown with a mesh illusion neckline and layers of delicate, fluttering feather fringe.

Image: Getty Images

Heidi Klum made a striking entrance at the Oscars 2023 red carpet at West Hollywood Park in a yellow dress that featured larger-than-life fabric flowers and looked gorgeous on the red carpet.

Image: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne arrived at the 2023 Oscars tonight in a timeless red gown pulled straight from Elie Saab's fall/winter 2021 couture collection. The classic off-the-shoulder piece featured a giant bow on one shoulder, a high leg slit, and a dramatic skirt.

Image: Getty Images

NTR Jr, who is making our nation proud with the Naatu Nattu song getting nominated for Oscars, wore an Indian outfit consisting of a black kurta with a silver floral design on the right side and pants on the red carpet styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle.

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain looked like the epitome of glamour on the Oscars carpet. The actress dazzled in a strapless sequin gown in silver color. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a train made of black velvet.

Image: Getty Images

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek looked radiant and mesmerizing in her shimmery dark red colored ensemble gown outfit with open hairs and nude pink colored lip shade and minimal makeup to enhance her outfit on the Oscsrs 2023 red carpet.

Image: Getty Images

Ana De Armas upped the style game and fashion quotient on the Oscars 2023 red carpet by donning a sheer silver-color ensemble gown outfit that had soft ruffles downwards towards her legs. She opted for the diamond bracelet on her left hand and no makeup look with a nude-colored lip shade on her lips.

Image: Getty Images

Hollywood star and singer Sofia Carson looked mesmerizing on the Oscars 2023 red carpet in her white-colored ensemble gown outfit which had frills towards the downside and was figure hugging as it hugged her curves in all right ways. She completed her look with a tied-up bun hairdo and a diamond emerald neck piece in her neck.

Image: Getty Images