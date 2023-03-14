Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars after-party at SS Rajamouli's LA house; MM Keeravani plays piano, Ram Charan poses with awards (Photos)

    At the Oscars afterparty, MM Keeravaani performed on the piano. Ram Charan, SS Karthikeya, and the entire RRR family surrounded him.

     

    Oscars 2023 after-party at SS Rajamouli's LA house; MM Keeravani plays piano, Ram Charan poses with awards (Inside photos)
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR created history for India when its song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. When Ram Charan, Jr NTR, the filmmaker, and other team members shouted for them, music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose collected the Oscar trophy on stage.

    Later that night, Team RRR resumed their Oscars triumph celebration in SS Rajamouli's house in Los Angeles. MM Keeravani was seen playing the piano as Ram Charan posed with all of his film's worldwide prizes. The director's house's front gate was decorated with gold balloons spelling out Naatu Naatu.

    RRR1

    Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan's wife, went to Instagram Stories to post photographs of their Oscars after-party, also attended by Rajamouli's wife, their son, and other team members who have been pushing for RRR in Hollywood for the past three months.

    RRR3

    Naatu Naatu was even played at the Oscars by its vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, as well as a troupe of American dancers led by Lauren Gottlieb, who has appeared in several Bollywood films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and Welcome Back. Deepika Padukone, who looked stunning in a traditional black gown, presented Naatu Naatu, which received a standing ovation in the Dolby Theatre.

    RRR2

    Before the Academy Award, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and the film itself received other accolades on the Hollywood awards circuit. RRR is also one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history, garnering over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
