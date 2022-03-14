Oscar-winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71

Hollywood actor William Hurt's son Will said that the Oscar-winning actor died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.

William Hurt, whose laconic charm and self-assured nuance as an actor propelled him to prominence in films such as Broadcast News, Body Heat, and The Big Chill, has died. He was 71 years old. Hurt had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in May 2018, but his son's statement did not specify whether the disease contributed to Hurt's passing.

Hurt's son Will's statement says: "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes."

Hurt was born March 20, 1950 in Washington, DC, but as his father was a US diplomat, he travelled widely as a child.

Hurt's reputation was built on his willingness to play quirky and unusual characters, such as a Russian police officer in "Gorky Park" (1983), a wealthy and aloof husband in Woody Allen's "Alice" (1990) a man attempting to build a machine that would benefit blind people in "Until the End of the World" (1993). (1991). In Ken Russell's 1980 film "Altered States," Hurt played an obsessive scientist. Altered States was his first film. Later, he became a sex icon after starring opposite Kathleen Turner in Body Heat in 1981, and he won the best actor Oscar in 1985 for playing a gay prisoner in "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

The actor was also nominated for Oscars as a teacher of deaf students in "Children of a Lesser God" (1986) and as a slow-witted TV anchorman in "Broadcast News" (1987).

Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga to Will Smith to Kristen and more all decked up

Hurt played a Philadelphia mobster for his second Academy Award in David Cronenberg's "A History of Violence." He seems in the film for only about 10 minutes, but he made a significant impact with critics, who praised his creepy and funny character.

Also Read: BAFTA AWARDS 2022: The Power of the Dog, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Joanna Scanlan bag awards

In recent years, Hurt became known to younger viewers as Thaddeus Ross, a blustering general who was there on the day Bruce Banner became the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to The Incredible Hulk, Hurt's character appeared in four Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow.



