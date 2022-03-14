Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscar-winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71

    Hollywood actor William Hurt's son Will said that the Oscar-winning actor died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.

    Oscar winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71 RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    William Hurt, whose laconic charm and self-assured nuance as an actor propelled him to prominence in films such as Broadcast News, Body Heat, and The Big Chill, has died. He was 71 years old. Hurt had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in May 2018, but his son's statement did not specify whether the disease contributed to Hurt's passing.

    Hurt's son Will's statement says: "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes."

    Hurt was born March 20, 1950 in Washington, DC, but as his father was a US diplomat, he travelled widely as a child.

    Hurt's reputation was built on his willingness to play quirky and unusual characters, such as a Russian police officer in "Gorky Park" (1983), a wealthy and aloof husband in Woody Allen's "Alice" (1990) a man attempting to build a machine that would benefit blind people in "Until the End of the World" (1993). (1991). In Ken Russell's 1980 film "Altered States," Hurt played an obsessive scientist. Altered States was his first film. Later, he became a sex icon after starring opposite Kathleen Turner in Body Heat in 1981, and he won the best actor Oscar in 1985 for playing a gay prisoner in "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

    The actor was also nominated for Oscars as a teacher of deaf students in "Children of a Lesser God" (1986) and as a slow-witted TV anchorman in "Broadcast News" (1987).

    Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga to Will Smith to Kristen and more all decked up

    Hurt played a Philadelphia mobster for his second Academy Award in David Cronenberg's "A History of Violence." He seems in the film for only about 10 minutes, but he made a significant impact with critics, who praised his creepy and funny character.

    Also Read: BAFTA AWARDS 2022: The Power of the Dog, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Joanna Scanlan bag awards

    In recent years, Hurt became known to younger viewers as Thaddeus Ross, a blustering general who was there on the day Bruce Banner became the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to The Incredible Hulk, Hurt's character appeared in four Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow.


     

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files now 100% tax-free in Karnataka-ycb

    'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    Kolkata actress Rupa Dutta arrested for stealing at book fair; Rs 65,760 found in purse: Report RCB

    Kolkata actress Rupa Dutta arrested for stealing at book fair; Rs 65,760 found in purse: Report

    Critics Choice Awards 2022 Winner List: Squid Game, Succession, Will Smith, are some big winners RCB

    Critics Choice Awards 2022 Winner List: Squid Game, Succession, Will Smith, are some big winners

    BAFTA AWARS 2022 winners list drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: The Power of the Dog, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Joanna Scanlan bag awards

    Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    'Sadme main chale gaye...': Kangana questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Recent Stories

    Canada 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences-dnm

    Canada: 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

    Watch Urfi Javed's funny dance in bikini; netizens troll her, call her 'cartoon' RCB

    Watch Urfi Javed's funny dance in bikini; netizens troll her, call her 'cartoon'

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion-dnm

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Never heard of: China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid - ADT

    'Never heard of': China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid

    The Kashmir Files now 100% tax-free in Karnataka-ycb

    'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon