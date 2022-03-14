Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Critics Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga to Will Smith to Kristen and more all decked up

    First Published Mar 14, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    The who's who of Hollywood walked the red carpet for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2022. Will Smith, HoYeon Jung, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and others were among the finest dressed at the event. Take a look

    It's award season, and Hollywood's A-listers elevate their fashion game with each presentation. Following the star-studded SAG Awards and BAFTAs, the who's who of Hollywood walked the red carpet for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2022. Take a look at some celebs who walked the red carpet in style.
     

    Lady Gaga arrives at the at 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards London Event at The Savoy Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England.  

    Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Rachel Zegler arrives at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards London Event at The Savoy Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England. 

    Hoyeon Jung attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles.

    Jude Hill and Alan Kim attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Kathryn Newton attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Ariana DeBose arrives at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards London Event at The Savoy Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England. 

    Paulina Alexis attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  

    Jared Leto attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

    (L-R) David Alvarez and Rita Moreno attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  

    Kristen Wiig attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  

    Kathryn Hahn attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Daniele Lawson with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  

    Angelica Ross, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Indya Moore attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

    Aasif Mandvi attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  

    Kristin Stewart attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

