BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Here’s the full list of winners, as and when they are announced
The prestigious BAFTA Awards 2022 ceremony is presently underway in London, the United Kingdom at the Royal Albert Hall. Check out the complete list of winners and when they are announced.
For the first time since the pandemic, the BAFTA Awards were held in-person at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13. The glittering awards evening was attended by celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell and more. This year, Dune has bagged the most number of nominations followed by Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of The Dog. The award ceremony is presently underway and we bring you the list of winners under all categories, as and when they are announced.
Makeup and Hair: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Original Score: Dune
Sound: Dune
Editing: No Time To Die
British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons
Cinematography: Dune
Special Visual Effects: Dune
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [co-written by Boaz Yakin]
Casting: West Side Story
British Short Film: The Black Cop
Rising Star Award (voted for by The Public): Lashana Lynch
Supporting Actress: Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Costume Design: Cruella
Film Not In The English Language: Drive My Car
Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, Coda
Outstanding British Film: Belfast
Adapted Screenplay: Coda
Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
