BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Here’s the full list of winners, as and when they are announced

The prestigious BAFTA Awards 2022 ceremony is presently underway in London, the United Kingdom at the Royal Albert Hall. Check out the complete list of winners and when they are announced.

For the first time since the pandemic, the BAFTA Awards were held in-person at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13. The glittering awards evening was attended by celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell and more. This year, Dune has bagged the most number of nominations followed by Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of The Dog. The award ceremony is presently underway and we bring you the list of winners under all categories, as and when they are announced.



Makeup and Hair: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Original Score: Dune

Sound: Dune

Editing: No Time To Die

British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons

Cinematography: Dune

Special Visual Effects: Dune

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [co-written by Boaz Yakin]

Casting: West Side Story

British Short Film: The Black Cop

Rising Star Award (voted for by The Public): Lashana Lynch

Supporting Actress: Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Costume Design: Cruella

Film Not In The English Language: Drive My Car

Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, Coda

Outstanding British Film: Belfast

Adapted Screenplay: Coda

Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

(This is an updating copy; more details to follow soon.)