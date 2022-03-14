Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Here’s the full list of winners, as and when they are announced

    The prestigious BAFTA Awards 2022 ceremony is presently underway in London, the United Kingdom at the Royal Albert Hall. Check out the complete list of winners and when they are announced.

    BAFTA AWARS 2022 winners list drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    mumbai, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 12:31 AM IST

    For the first time since the pandemic, the BAFTA Awards were held in-person at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13. The glittering awards evening was attended by celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell and more. This year, Dune has bagged the most number of nominations followed by Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of The Dog. The award ceremony is presently underway and we bring you the list of winners under all categories, as and when they are announced.


    Makeup and Hair: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

    Original Score: Dune

    Sound: Dune

    Editing: No Time To Die

    British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons

    Cinematography: Dune

    Special Visual Effects: Dune

    Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [co-written by Boaz Yakin]

    Casting: West Side Story

    British Short Film: The Black Cop

    Rising Star Award (voted for by The Public): Lashana Lynch

    Supporting Actress: Ariana Debose, West Side Story

    Costume Design: Cruella

    Film Not In The English Language: Drive My Car

    Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, Coda

    Outstanding British Film: Belfast

    Adapted Screenplay: Coda

    Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

    (This is an updating copy; more details to follow soon.)

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 12:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    'Sadme main chale gaye...': Kangana questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    3 states make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free: What does that mean?

    'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in 3 states: What does that mean?

    Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshans Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023 drb

    Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with a doctorate posthumously ycb

    Mysuru University to honorary Puneeth Rajkumar with doctorate posthumously

    Malayalam actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats murder conspiracy case Kerala Crime Branch

    Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL Bengaluru Test: The Yash Virat Kohli poster that captured crowds' attention

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: The Yash-Kohli poster that captured crowds' attention

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022 Lady Gaga Benedict Cumberbatch Sophie Tucker Emma Watson Stars arrive for the ceremony drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Tucker, Emma Watson; Stars arrive for the ceremony

    KTRs comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested-ycb

    KTR's comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution-ycb

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil blue-coloured jersey fans give their rating

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil blue-coloured jersey; fans give their rating

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon