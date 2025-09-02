Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste is set to perform in Delhi-NCR on November 24th and Mumbai on November 26th. This marks his first ever India tour, promising a blend of joy, stories, and captivating sounds.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is coming to India. Yes, you read it right.

Batiste will perform live in Delhi-NCR on November 24th, and Mumbai on November 26th, as per a press note.

This highly anticipated tour marks Batiste's India debut, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow.

Excited for his first visit to India, Jon Batiste, said, "India's musical spirit has always inspired me. I'm beyond thrilled to finally perform in Mumbai and Delhi. This tour is about sharing joy, stories and sounds that bring us together and I can't wait to experience that magic with all of you in India."

Jon Batiste is a seven-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer. His ninth studio album, Big Money, released on August 22nd via Verve/Interscope, featuring collaborations with No I.D., Randy Newman and Andra Day and supported by a national headlining run, The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America, kicked off on August 27th with more than 30 stops nationwide.

His accolades also include an Academy Award for Pixar's Soul and a seven-year tenure as bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. (ANI)



