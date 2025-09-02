Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis shares a poignant story of a missed meeting with Princess Diana just two months before her death. Learn about the touching letter exchange and Curtis's reflections on Diana's legacy of grace and compassion.

Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis recalled meeting Princess Diana, two months before her death.

She shared that she "almost met" Princess Diana in 1997 on a movie set as she remembered the late princess on the 28th anniversary of her death, reported People.

Sharing a photo of Princess Diana with her arms outstretched to her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Curtis wrote, "She was to visit the set of the follow-up to A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures, and we were shooting at Pinewood [studios, 20 miles west of London]..."

She explained that during her break, she "jumped in a golf cart and drove the mile back to the dressing room to use the restroom," during which time Princess Diana arrived on set with her sons, as per the outlet.

"My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons, and I jumped into the golf cart, and by the time I got back, she was walking away," said Curtis, reported People.

She recalled sending a letter to Diana explaining "why I wasn't there and how much I admired her" to Kensington Palace. And to her surprise, she received a letter back from the princess the following day, reported People.

"She was thanking me for writing and understanding, of course, nature calling as it happens to her all the time, and that she looked forward to meeting. She died two months later," recalled Curtis. "I had just returned from England. I remember watching the news..."

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

Curtis revealed that after hearing the news of Diana's death, she started reading a book about "insight meditation," which talked about "people who tried to live a mindful life, at the time of their death," which reminded her of the late princess.

"I immediately thought about Princess Diana and her learning to live wisely....She talked about her own personal issues and demonstrated courage and compassion..." the star continued of the late royal, reported People.

"And I think we all remember the image of her with her arms outstretched after being away from her sons as they ran toward her," Curtis said, referring to the photo she posted.

The Oscar-winning actress concluded, "I'm still moved by her grace and courage," reported People. (ANI)



