Oscar 2025: Karan Johar gives sneak peak into Guneet Monga's outfit designed by Manish Malhotra [WATCH]

The 97th Academy Awards are set to dazzle the world, and alongside the anticipation for the grand event, excitement around celebrity fashion is soaring. Indian producer Guneet Monga, whose film Anuja is nominated, has already teased her Oscars 2025 look—an elegant Manish Malhotra ensemble blending tradition and modernity

The countdown to the 97th Annual Academy Awards has begun, bringing with it a wave of excitement, not just for the prestigious event itself but also for the much-anticipated red carpet fashion. While Hollywood’s biggest stars are expected to showcase their finest looks, Indian producer Guneet Monga has already given fans a preview of her Oscars 2025 ensemble.

Guneet Monga, who has repeatedly made India proud on the global stage, is once again in the spotlight as her latest project, Anuja, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film. Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Monga herself, the film has already received widespread acclaim. Now, attention has shifted to Monga’s red carpet appearance at this year’s Academy Awards.

Karan Johar Offers a Sneak Peek of Guneet Monga’s Oscars Look

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to share an exclusive preview of Monga’s Oscars outfit, which has captivated fashion enthusiasts. In the video, Monga is seen displaying her chosen ensemble on her phone, visibly thrilled about her attire for the grand occasion.

Designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, Monga’s look is a fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion. The ensemble features a stunning mocha-hued saree, paired with a structured corset and a statement overcoat. The choice of color aligns perfectly with the season’s latest trend, making it an impeccable selection for the prestigious night.

Additionally, the video reveals that Malhotra has designed a separate outfit for the after-party, made from the same handwoven fabric. Although details of the post-ceremony attire remain undisclosed, expectations are high for yet another striking fashion moment.

Oscars 2025: What to Expect

The Academy Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious event in the film industry, will be held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to be broadcast live on ABC at 7 PM Eastern/4 PM Pacific on March 2, with global viewers able to tune in at 5:30 AM IST on March 3.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by acclaimed late-night talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien. For the first time, the Oscars will also be streamed live on Hulu, increasing accessibility for audiences worldwide. Additionally, platforms such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV will offer live coverage of the event, according to media reports.

