Oscar 2025: Karan Johar gives sneak peak into Guneet Monga's outfit designed by Manish Malhotra [WATCH]

The 97th Academy Awards are set to dazzle the world, and alongside the anticipation for the grand event, excitement around celebrity fashion is soaring. Indian producer Guneet Monga, whose film Anuja is nominated, has already teased her Oscars 2025 look—an elegant Manish Malhotra ensemble blending tradition and modernity

Oscar 2025: Karan Johar gives sneak peak into Guneet Monga's outfit designed by Manish Malhotra [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

The countdown to the 97th Annual Academy Awards has begun, bringing with it a wave of excitement, not just for the prestigious event itself but also for the much-anticipated red carpet fashion. While Hollywood’s biggest stars are expected to showcase their finest looks, Indian producer Guneet Monga has already given fans a preview of her Oscars 2025 ensemble.

Guneet Monga, who has repeatedly made India proud on the global stage, is once again in the spotlight as her latest project, Anuja, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film. Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Monga herself, the film has already received widespread acclaim. Now, attention has shifted to Monga’s red carpet appearance at this year’s Academy Awards.

Karan Johar Offers a Sneak Peek of Guneet Monga’s Oscars Look

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to share an exclusive preview of Monga’s Oscars outfit, which has captivated fashion enthusiasts. In the video, Monga is seen displaying her chosen ensemble on her phone, visibly thrilled about her attire for the grand occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, Monga’s look is a fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion. The ensemble features a stunning mocha-hued saree, paired with a structured corset and a statement overcoat. The choice of color aligns perfectly with the season’s latest trend, making it an impeccable selection for the prestigious night.

Additionally, the video reveals that Malhotra has designed a separate outfit for the after-party, made from the same handwoven fabric. Although details of the post-ceremony attire remain undisclosed, expectations are high for yet another striking fashion moment.

Oscars 2025: What to Expect

The Academy Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious event in the film industry, will be held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to be broadcast live on ABC at 7 PM Eastern/4 PM Pacific on March 2, with global viewers able to tune in at 5:30 AM IST on March 3.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: A.R. Rahman to Satyajit Ray- 7 Indian icons who won Academy Awards

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by acclaimed late-night talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien. For the first time, the Oscars will also be streamed live on Hulu, increasing accessibility for audiences worldwide. Additionally, platforms such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV will offer live coverage of the event, according to media reports.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gene Hackman's health 'was slipping' in recent months; says family friend ATG

Gene Hackman's health 'was slipping' in recent months; says family friend

Harrison Ford bows out of Oscars 2025 due to Shingles diagnosis vkp

Harrison Ford bows out of Oscars 2025 due to Shingles diagnosis

Im Game poster OUT: Dalquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam films? 'Sita Raman' actor shares update ATG

I'm Game poster OUT: Dalquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam films? 'Sita Raman' actor shares update

"Today it was a Marlboro Light": Vir Das's dig at Mumbai's air pollution ddr

"Today it was a Marlboro Light": Vir Das's dig at Mumbai's air pollution

Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children RBA

Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children

Recent Stories

'People have a habit of begging from govt': Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel's remark stirs row (WATCH) shk

'People have a habit of begging from govt': Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel's remark stirs row (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 2 2025: Check 22k 8 gram gold rate here anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 2: Check 22k 8 gram gold rate here

BREAKING: Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as BSP national coordinator ddr

BREAKING: Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as BSP national coordinator

Ramadan 2025: Sara Ali Khan inspired stylish suit designs for Iftar ATG

Ramadan 2025: Sara Ali Khan inspired stylish suit designs for Iftar

Vivo T4x 5G launching in India on March 5: Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

Vivo T4x 5G launching in India on March 5: Check expected specifications, price and more

Recent Videos

Mana Avalanche: SDRF Races to Rescue Missing BRO Workers in Uttarakhand | Asianet Newsable

Mana Avalanche: SDRF Races to Rescue Missing BRO Workers in Uttarakhand | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Mumbai Markets Shine as RAMZAN Begins, Festive Vibes Take Over!

Mumbai Markets Shine as RAMZAN Begins, Festive Vibes Take Over!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Video Icon
ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon