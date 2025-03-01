Oscars 2025: A.R. Rahman to Satyajit Ray- 7 Indian icons who won Academy Awards

 India has made a mark at the Oscars with legendary artists like Bhanu Athaiya, Satyajit Ray, A.R. Rahman, and more winning Academy Awards across music, sound, costume design, and documentary categories.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

A.R. Rahman (2009) – Best Original Score & Best Original Song
A.R. Rahman created history by winning two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire—one for Best Original Score and another for Best Original Song (Jai Ho). His music became a global sensation, making India proud.

budget 2025
article_image2

Satyajit Ray (1992) – Honorary Academy Award
Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Oscar for his exceptional contribution to world cinema. Due to his failing health, he accepted the award from his hospital bed through a video message, marking an emotional moment.

 

article_image3

Resul Pookutty (2009) – Best Sound Mixing
Resul Pookutty won the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire. His work played a crucial role in immersing audiences in the film’s chaotic yet emotional world, showcasing the brilliance of Indian sound design.

 

article_image4

Gulzar (2009) – Best Original Song (Lyricist)
Gulzar co-wrote the lyrics for Jai Ho, which won Best Original Song at the Oscars. His poetic brilliance, combined with Rahman’s music, gave the world an anthem of hope and triumph.

 

article_image5

Kartiki Gonsalves & Guneet Monga (2023) – Best Documentary Short Film
Their documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, won Best Documentary Short at the Oscars. It beautifully captures the bond between a tribal couple and an orphaned elephant, highlighting India’s rich wildlife and conservation efforts.

 

article_image6

Naatu Naatu (2023) – Best Original Song
Naatu Naatu from RRR, composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, won the Best Original Song Oscar. Its high-energy beats and cultural richness made it the first Indian song to win in this category.

 

article_image7

Bhanu Athaiya (1983) – Best Costume Design
Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar for designing costumes in Gandhi. Her stunning work brought the era of Mahatma Gandhi to life, making the film historically authentic and visually compelling.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children RBA

Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children

Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date RBA

'Nadaaniyan' trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date

Kannappa New Teaser OUT: Vishnu Manchu's epic saga delivers breathtaking visuals and high-octane action- WATCH NTI

Kannappa New Teaser OUT: Vishnu Manchu’s epic saga delivers breathtaking visuals and high-octane action- WATCH

Shreya Ghoshal's X account hacked; Singer urges fans to beware of spams and phishing links NTI

Shreya Ghoshal’s X account hacked: Singer urges fans to beware of spam and phishing links

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM RBA

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu CONFIRMS her comeback: Star beauty set for a grand re-entry after two years; Read on NTI

Samantha Ruth Prabhu CONFIRMS her comeback: Star beauty set for a grand re-entry after two years; Read on

PHOTOS Sara Ali Khan's stylish suit designs for Royal Ramadan look RBA

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan's stylish suit designs for Royal Ramadan look

Haryana SHOCKER! Man fakes his own death with lookalike's murder to claim Rs 1.51 crore insurance, gets lifer ddr

Man kills lookalike to fake death, claim Rs 1.51 crore insurance; gets life term

Mbappe to Dembele: 10 players who have outscored Salah in 2025 dmn

Mbappe to Dembele: 10 players who have outscored Salah in 2025

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Gill to Rachin - 6 players to watch out for in a crucial clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Gill to Rachin - 6 players to watch out for in a crucial clash

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | What Led to the Tragic Death of a 10th Grader in Thamarassery?

Kerala Pulse | What Led to the Tragic Death of a 10th Grader in Thamarassery?

Video Icon
Chirag Paswan on Tejashwi's Statement Over 'Conspiracy' to Thwart Nitish's Son's Entry Into Politics

Chirag Paswan on Tejashwi's Statement Over 'Conspiracy' to Thwart Nitish's Son's Entry Into Politics

Video Icon
ABSOLUTE SHOCKER | Window Washers DANGLE From BROKEN Scaffolding on NYC High-Rise

ABSOLUTE SHOCKER | Window Washers DANGLE From BROKEN Scaffolding on NYC High-Rise

Video Icon
ASHA Workers' Ongoing Stir in Kerala: Congress Workers Hold Protest March; Police Use Water Cannons

ASHA Workers' Ongoing Stir in Kerala: Congress Workers Hold Protest March; Police Use Water Cannons

Video Icon
'Every Farmer Has To…': PM Modi Envisions Prosperous, Empowered Farmers in 'Viksit Bharat’

'Every Farmer Has To…': PM Modi Envisions Prosperous, Empowered Farmers in 'Viksit Bharat’

Video Icon