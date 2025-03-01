Oscars 2025: A.R. Rahman to Satyajit Ray- 7 Indian icons who won Academy Awards

India has made a mark at the Oscars with legendary artists like Bhanu Athaiya, Satyajit Ray, A.R. Rahman, and more winning Academy Awards across music, sound, costume design, and documentary categories.

A.R. Rahman (2009) – Best Original Score & Best Original Song

A.R. Rahman created history by winning two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire—one for Best Original Score and another for Best Original Song (Jai Ho). His music became a global sensation, making India proud.

Satyajit Ray (1992) – Honorary Academy Award

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Oscar for his exceptional contribution to world cinema. Due to his failing health, he accepted the award from his hospital bed through a video message, marking an emotional moment.

Resul Pookutty (2009) – Best Sound Mixing

Resul Pookutty won the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire. His work played a crucial role in immersing audiences in the film’s chaotic yet emotional world, showcasing the brilliance of Indian sound design.

Gulzar (2009) – Best Original Song (Lyricist)

Gulzar co-wrote the lyrics for Jai Ho, which won Best Original Song at the Oscars. His poetic brilliance, combined with Rahman’s music, gave the world an anthem of hope and triumph.

Kartiki Gonsalves & Guneet Monga (2023) – Best Documentary Short Film

Their documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, won Best Documentary Short at the Oscars. It beautifully captures the bond between a tribal couple and an orphaned elephant, highlighting India’s rich wildlife and conservation efforts.

Naatu Naatu (2023) – Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu from RRR, composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, won the Best Original Song Oscar. Its high-energy beats and cultural richness made it the first Indian song to win in this category.

Bhanu Athaiya (1983) – Best Costume Design

Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar for designing costumes in Gandhi. Her stunning work brought the era of Mahatma Gandhi to life, making the film historically authentic and visually compelling.



