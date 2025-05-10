A film on Operation Sindoor was withdrawn a day after its announcement following backlash, with the director apologizing for the timing and clarifying his intent to honor Indian soldiers

A day after the announcement of a film based on the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, the makers have withdrawn the poster from social media and issued a formal apology. On Saturday, the film’s director, Uttam Maheshwari, addressed the backlash through a detailed note shared on his Instagram stories. He acknowledged the criticism surrounding the timing of the announcement amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and clarified that his intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Maheshwari expressed regret over the film’s announcement and said it was driven by his admiration for the courage, sacrifice, and strength of Indian soldiers. He explained that his motivation stemmed from a deep respect for the Armed Forces and not from a desire for fame or profit. He added that while his goal was to highlight the valor of the military, he understood that the timing may have caused discomfort or distress to some, for which he sincerely apologized.

The director also expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army and acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during what he described as a challenging period. He emphasized that the film was not just a cinematic project but an emotional representation of the collective spirit of the nation and a portrayal of India’s image on the global stage.

He concluded by stating that the love and prayers of the nation would always be with the families of the martyrs and the brave soldiers who continue to protect the country day and night.

Operation Sindoor, which reportedly targeted nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and led to the neutralization of multiple terrorists, served as the inspiration for the film, initially announced on May 9.

The now-deleted poster featured a striking visual of a female soldier, seen from behind, in uniform and holding a rifle. She was shown applying sindoor (vermillion) in her hair—a symbolic act uniting feminine identity with patriotic duty. The backdrop, marked by scenes of warfare with tanks, barbed wire, and fighter jets, aimed to evoke themes of bravery, sacrifice, and nationalism.