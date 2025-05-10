Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, in collaboration with The Content Engineer, has announced a compelling new project titled Operation Sindoor. The film is rooted in the Indian Army’s precise and strategic military retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which shocked the nation. This high-stakes mission, carried out on the night of May 6–7, targeted nine terrorist hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, successfully neutralizing several threats.

The name Sindoor is steeped in symbolism. Traditionally used in Hindu culture, sindoor (vermilion) represents both matrimonial devotion and martial resolve. It is often seen worn by married women along the hair parting, and historically applied as a tilak by warriors heading into combat. The film’s title reflects the emotional weight of the Pahalgam incident on April 22, during which extremists reportedly singled out and killed individuals—some newly married—based on their religion.

The official poster captures a haunting yet powerful image: a female soldier, rifle in hand, stands with her back turned, applying sindoor to her hair. The background is filled with imagery of warfare—tanks, barbed wire, and fighter aircraft—underscoring the harsh realities of conflict. The title “Operation Sindoor” is boldly displayed, with the second “O” stylized as a streak of vermilion, while the phrase “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” rendered in the tricolour of the Indian flag, adds to the patriotic intensity.

The cast has not yet been announced, but the film will be directed by Uttam Maheshwari, who is expected to bring a gripping and emotionally charged narrative to the screen.

This announcement comes on the heels of another production by Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani—Nikita Roy, a psychological thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha. Scheduled to release globally on May 30, the film, directed by Kussh S Sinha, delves into themes of mysticism and mental turmoil. The supporting cast includes Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.