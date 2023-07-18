Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oommen Chandy no more: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Kunchacko, Suresh Gopi and other Malayalam stars pay tribute

    Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79. Politicians to prominent actors have flooded social media with condolence messages. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Oommen Chandy no more: Prithviraj, Suresh Gopi, Kunchacko Boban and other Malayalam stars pay tribute MSW
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    Oommen Chandy, a distinguished politician, made his mark as the Chief Minister of Kerala, serving an illustrious seven-year term. With a remarkable feat, he holds the distinction of representing the Puthupally constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for over half a century, showcasing his enduring commitment to public service and the trust of his constituents. He passed away today at the age of 79 in Bengaluru, after a prolonged period of illness. From politicians to other prominent celebrities paid their heartfelt tributes, flooding social media with condolence messages.

    Superstar Mohanlal made a heartwarming post on Facebook, paying his respect to the late CM.

    പ്രഥമപരിഗണന എപ്പോഴും ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് നൽകിയ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട നേതാവും, സാധാരണക്കാരൻ്റെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ കേൾക്കാനും പരിഹരിക്കാനും...

    Posted by Mohanlal on Monday, July 17, 2023

    Former Member of Parliament and renowned actor, Suresh Gopi, paid heartfelt homage to the former CM in a tweet.

    Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran paid his respect on his Instagram story. Apart from him, Kunchacko Boban, a notable figure in the film industry, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Oommen Chandy, acknowledging his popularity in Kerala politics and praising his selfless nature in both public and private life. The loss of this esteemed leader deeply impacts the people of Kerala, including Kunchacko Boban personally.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

    Actor Dileep extends condolences, while Indrajith Sukumaran, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, and Tovino Thomas pay heartfelt tributes on Facebook. The mortal remains of Oommen Chandy are expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today, allowing the public to pay their respects at the Congress state committee office and later at the Durbar Hall of the state government secretariat. The funeral services will be held at Puthupally church on Thursday, serving as a solemn moment of farewell to the beloved leader and public servant.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
