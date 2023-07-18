Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth in Maldives: Jailer star spotted walking on the beach; photo goes viral

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Rajinikanth is excited about the release of his forthcoming flick, Jailer. The film's producers released the film's second song, 'Hukum,' composed by Anirudh Ravichander. As the globe celebrates the 'Hukum' song, a photo of Rajinikanth wandering on the Maldives' beaches has surfaced on social media. This appears to be a much-needed respite for the actor, who has been filming his flicks 'Jailer' and 'Lal Salaam' for the past few months.

    We reported last week that Rajinikanth had flown to the Maldives for a relaxing vacation. Recently, he completed filming his daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam'.

    #Superstar @rajinikanth on his way from #Chennai to #Maldives pic.twitter.com/0iVvxllSlc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 14, 2023

    A casual snapshot of Rajinikanth taking a walk on the Maldives' beaches is now becoming popular on social media. He's dressed in a scarlet tee and dark blue shorts with a waist pouch.

    Rajinikanth will appear in Nelson Dilipkumar's forthcoming film 'Jailer'. The film will be released in theatres globally on August 10th. In cameo appearances, Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appear. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, and others.

    Following 'Jailer,' Rajinikanth will appear as Moideen Bhai in his daughter Aishwaryaa's 'Lal Salaam,' starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal. Meanwhile, Babu Antony recently announced that Thalaivar would collaborate on his 171st film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received.

