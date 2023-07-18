Oommen Chandy demise: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 postponed to July 21

The announcement of the Kerala State Film Awards, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, was postponed due to the passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The announcement of the awards will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday at the PR Chamber Secretariat, according to the revised schedule.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

154 films in total were submitted for the awards screening. 42 of them made the cut for the next round. The number of films submitted for screening last year reached 142. Gautam Ghosh, a director and screenwriter, is in charge of the jury.

The movie "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam," directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and starring Kunchacko Boban, "Nna Thaan Case Kodu," by Ratheesh Poduval, "Saudi Vellakka," by Tharun Moorthy, "Appan," by Maju, and "Puzhu," by Ratheena P T are some of the titles that are reportedly in the running for awards. The favourites to win the best actor award include Mammootty, who starred in three hit films, including "Rorschach," "Puzhu," and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam," and Kunchacko, who portrayed the petty crook Kozhummal Rajeevan in "Nna Thaan Case Kodu."

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the death of former CM Oommen Chandy. "We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives.," says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also read: Oommen Chandy no more: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Kunchacko, Suresh Gopi and other Malayalam stars pay tribute

