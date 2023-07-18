Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala.

Bengaluru: Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to pay their final respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy at the residence of former Karnataka minister T John in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid his last respects to the veteran Congress leader.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed anguish over the demise of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy. He said, "It is a great loss to our country and particularly, to Kerala. (He was) a great leader and he served in Congress party for long...He was a very honest party leader. Today we lost him, I am very sad. It is such a huge loss..."

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18). He was 79. The news of the passing away of the veteran Congress leader was shared by his son Chandy Oommen. He breathed his last at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am. The Congress stalwart suffered from throat cancer. His mortal remains will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram this afternoon and funeral will be held on July 20 (Thursday).