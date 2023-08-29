Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: Tovino Thomas, Lissy Lakshmi, and many Mollywood celebs embrace Spirit of Uthradam

    Mollywood stars like Tovino Thomas and Lissy Lakshmi join in Uthradam festivities for Onam 2023, sharing joy and traditional wishes on social media

    Onam 2023: Tovino Thomas, Lissy Lakshmi, and fellow Mollywood celebs embrace Spirit of Uthradam ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Amidst the upcoming Thiruvonam celebration, the culmination of the ten-day Onam festivity, Uthradam stands as a significant day in the traditional Malayalam calendar. Falling on August 28th, it marks the penultimate day of the celebration, and the fervor is at its peak in Kerala. This day holds various customs, from the last-minute Uthrada Pachil grocery runs to adding final touches for the grand celebration to come.

    Notably, Mollywood stars have engaged in the festivities and taken to their social media to share the joy with their fans. Tovino Thomas, the well-loved indigenous superhero actor, shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Lidiy and conveyed his wishes for the occasion of Uthradam.

    Actress Lissy Lakshmi celebrated Onam with her family, including her daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan, son Siddharth, and daughter-in-law Merlin. In a video, she expressed her warm wishes for everyone, hoping for an Onam filled with happiness and joy.

    Award-winning actor Jayasurya made a stylish statement in his Uthradam day outfit, capturing attention with a stunning photograph while sending his wishes to his fans.

    Actress Sshivada radiated elegance in a Kerala saree as she extended her wishes for a prosperous Uthradam day to her fans.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sshivada (@sshivadaoffcl)

    Actress Tanvi Ram, known for her role in '2018', adorned herself in a Kerala saree and shared glimpses of Onam scenes from her home with her fans, captioning it with a simple "Onam."

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Thanvi Ram (@tanviram)

    Actress Aditi Ravi graced her social media with pictures of her traditional attire and conveyed her heartfelt wishes to her fans on this occasion.

     

    Gayathri Suresh chose to embrace the tradition by wearing a traditional Kerala mundum neriyatum and shared her joy with her Instagram followers, wishing them a happy Uthradam.

     

    Popular actress Chippy embraced the day's spirit in a traditional Kasavu saree, standing by an Onam pookkalam, and extended her heartfelt Onam wishes to all.

     

    Malavika Nair, recognized for her role in 'Karutha Pakshikal', joined the well-wishers by extending her Uthradam greetings to her fans.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Malavika (@instamalunair)

    Uthradam is a reflection of the essence of Onam as a whole. It embodies a day of preparation, introspection, and eager anticipation. As individuals and communities partake in various customs and festivities, Uthradam bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, preserving Kerala's rich cultural heritage while accommodating contemporary sensibilities.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses his soulmate in an adorable video ATG

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses her in an adorable video

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita vma

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita

    Mammootty fans in Dubai, Kerala to celebrate actor's 72nd birthday with blood donation drive RBA

    Mammootty's fans in Dubai, Kerala to celebrate actor's 72nd birthday with blood donation drive

    Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT RBA

    Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT

    R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric' vma

    R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric'

    Recent Stories

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma aims to recapture pre-2019 mindset ahead of the mega event osf

    World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma aims to recapture pre-2019 mindset ahead of the mega event

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses his soulmate in an adorable video ATG

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses her in an adorable video

    Petrol diesel prices today August 29 Check fuel rates in Delhi Noida Bengaluru and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today, August 29: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita vma

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights observes CJI DY Chandrachud gcw

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights, observes CJI DY Chandrachud

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon