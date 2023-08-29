Onam 2023: Tovino Thomas, Lissy Lakshmi, and many Mollywood celebs embrace Spirit of Uthradam

Mollywood stars like Tovino Thomas and Lissy Lakshmi join in Uthradam festivities for Onam 2023, sharing joy and traditional wishes on social media

Amidst the upcoming Thiruvonam celebration, the culmination of the ten-day Onam festivity, Uthradam stands as a significant day in the traditional Malayalam calendar. Falling on August 28th, it marks the penultimate day of the celebration, and the fervor is at its peak in Kerala. This day holds various customs, from the last-minute Uthrada Pachil grocery runs to adding final touches for the grand celebration to come.

Notably, Mollywood stars have engaged in the festivities and taken to their social media to share the joy with their fans. Tovino Thomas, the well-loved indigenous superhero actor, shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Lidiy and conveyed his wishes for the occasion of Uthradam.

Actress Lissy Lakshmi celebrated Onam with her family, including her daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan, son Siddharth, and daughter-in-law Merlin. In a video, she expressed her warm wishes for everyone, hoping for an Onam filled with happiness and joy.

Award-winning actor Jayasurya made a stylish statement in his Uthradam day outfit, capturing attention with a stunning photograph while sending his wishes to his fans.

Actress Sshivada radiated elegance in a Kerala saree as she extended her wishes for a prosperous Uthradam day to her fans.

Actress Tanvi Ram, known for her role in '2018', adorned herself in a Kerala saree and shared glimpses of Onam scenes from her home with her fans, captioning it with a simple "Onam."

Actress Aditi Ravi graced her social media with pictures of her traditional attire and conveyed her heartfelt wishes to her fans on this occasion.

Gayathri Suresh chose to embrace the tradition by wearing a traditional Kerala mundum neriyatum and shared her joy with her Instagram followers, wishing them a happy Uthradam.

Popular actress Chippy embraced the day's spirit in a traditional Kasavu saree, standing by an Onam pookkalam, and extended her heartfelt Onam wishes to all.

Malavika Nair, recognized for her role in 'Karutha Pakshikal', joined the well-wishers by extending her Uthradam greetings to her fans.

Uthradam is a reflection of the essence of Onam as a whole. It embodies a day of preparation, introspection, and eager anticipation. As individuals and communities partake in various customs and festivities, Uthradam bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, preserving Kerala's rich cultural heritage while accommodating contemporary sensibilities.