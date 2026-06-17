The critically praised horror film Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, is now likely to be released via Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms around June 23, 2026, or later.

The very popular horror film 'Obsession', starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, is expected to be released on OTT platforms on June 23, 2026, or later. This comes after its initial digital distribution plans were pushed back due to its outstanding theatrical success, which made the low-budget film a global box-office phenomenon.

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The critically praised horror film Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, is now likely to be released via Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms around June 23, 2026, or later. This change comes after the film's initial digital distribution plans were delayed owing to its unexpectedly high and sustained performance at the worldwide box office.

Multiple news outlets have recently highlighted the horror film's digital release update, with the first reports emerging about 16 hours ago. The film has received a lot of attention, especially for its modest budget and huge box-office returns, making it a surprising blockbuster in 2026.

What exactly is 'obsession' about?

Curry Barker directed and wrote the supernatural psychological horror thriller 'Obsession'. It depicts the narrative of Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a hopeless romantic who utilises the mysterious 'One Wish Willow' to make his infatuation, Nikki (Inde Navarrette), fall for him. However, his request has horrifying and catastrophic implications as Nikki's love evolves into a vicious addiction. Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter play supporting parts.

Theatrical success, delayed digital release.Obsession debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, before a broader theatrical release in the United States on May 15, 2026, and inIndia on May 29, 2026. Blumhouse Productions produced and Focus Features released the picture, which had a modest budget of roughly $750,000. Despite this, it has made more over $150 million globally, outperforming predictions and becoming one of the most successful movies of the year.

Originally, the picture was scheduled for a Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) release on June 2, 2026. However, its continued popularity in the theatres led distributor Focus Features to prolong its theatrical run. This decision is consistent with Blumhouse's philosophy, in which films grossing more than $50 million are frequently given a longer theatrical window.

When and where to watch 'Obsession' online.

While an official digital release date has yet to be announced, industry estimates indicate that it will be available on PVOD platforms around June 23, 2026, or later. Viewers in India may similarly have to wait longer for streaming, as the picture continues to perform exceptionally well in local theatres.

When 'Obsession' becomes available for digital rental or purchase, it is likely to be available on major streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Depending on license arrangements, the video may eventually find a more permanent streaming home on platforms such as Peacock or Netflix.