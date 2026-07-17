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Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Star Couples Who Fell In Love On Film Sets
From reel-life romance to real-life happily ever after, these Bollywood couples found love while working together on film sets. Here's a look at the stars whose on-screen chemistry blossomed into lasting relationships.
Of love and only love!
Love often blossoms when least expected, and for several Bollywood stars, it all began on the sets of a film. From reel-life chemistry to real-life marriages, here's a look at the celebrity couples who found love while working together.
Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor
Alia always had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. But their love story began while filming for Brahmastra. The duo got married after 5 years of dating and are now parents to a beautiful baby girl named Raha Kapoor.
Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone
Ranveer and Deepika fell in love on the sets of Ram Leela. The chemistry between the two was evidently crackling and oh-so-fiery! Now, they are expecting their second child, after welcoming their daughter Dua.
Kiara Advani - Siddharth Malhotra
Siddharth and Kiara reportedly fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. They dated quietly before getting married in February 2023.
Kareena Kapoor -Saif Ali Khan
It was on the sets of the action-comedy Tashan in 2008 that they fell in love. The couple married in October 2012 and have two children together.
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