Alia Bhatt shared a series of heartwarming pictures from her best friend Akansha Ranjan's wedding to filmmaker Sharan Sharma. The photos captured moments of love and laughter, and also gave a glimpse of Alia's outfits for the functions.

Actor Alia Bhatt is extremely happy as her best friend Akansha Ranjan recently tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma. On Monday, Alia shared a series of heartwarming pictures from Akansha and Sharan's wedding celebrations, capturing moments filled with love, laughter, happy tears, and delicious food. Through her photo dump, Alia also gave a look at her outfits that she donned for Akansha's wedding functions. Have a look at the pictures here "this. just this," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

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An Intimate Sunset Wedding

Akansha and Sharan exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence in Mumbai. Surrounded by their closest family members and friends, Akansha and Sharan promised to stand by each other forever before signing their marriage in an intimate celebration.

About The Newlyweds

Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as 'Guilty' and Netflix's 'Monica, O My Darling,' where she appeared alongside RajKummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi. Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. (ANI)