Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor supervision

Actress Nora Fatehi is the latest Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for Covid-19. A statement was issued by her team a few hours ago

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has just announced to her followers and fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and currently, she is under the doctor's supervision. We learned that many Bollywood celebrities Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea and Karan Boolani had tested Covid positive.

A few days ago, brother-sister duo Arjun and Anshula went to Bikaner, Rajasthan and later became positive. And now Nora has taken to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately i am currently battling Covid…. it has honestly hit me real hard! Ive been bed ridden for a few days, now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"

"Unfortunately i have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am Working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," the actress added.

A statement issued by Nora's team said, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that the actress has been tested positive for Covid on December 28. Following the COVID 19 protocols, the actress has been quarantined under the doctor's observation and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations.

A few weeks ago, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor Seema Khan had tested positive after attending a dinner hosted by Karan Johar. Now they all have been recovered and tested negative for COVID 19. They all were recently seen partying at Karishma Kapoor's house and attending Christmas lunch.

