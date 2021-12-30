  • Facebook
    Nora Fatehi's 'LOL' moment when paparazzi called her 'Nora paaji' and not 'behenji' (Watch)

    Actress Nora Fatehi is glad as paparazzi called her ‘Nora paaji’ and not ‘Nora behenji’; watch the funny video here 
     

    Nora Fatehi LOL moment when paparazzi called her Nora paaji RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi who is enjoying the success of her latest music video Dance Meri Rani was recently spotted with Guru Randhawa in Mumbai. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were seen posing for the shutterbugs lately when a paparazzo called her ‘Nora paaji’. 

    To which Nora laughed and jokingly added that she was glad he did not call her 'behenji'. In the video, both can be seen posing together during the promotion of their song, when one of the camera persons said, "Rani ji! Rani ji centre (Rani is her song name).

    Guru Randhawa has also seen reacting to the comment and started laughing saying, “kahan se laate ho.” Responding to this, Nora said, “kam se Kam se kam tumne behenji nahi kaha.” 

    Watch the video here:

     

     

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

    In the video, the pap tried to explain that he was only saying, “Nora and paaji (brother for Guru).” Guru shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "Rani ji Omg @norafatehi #dancemerirani." Soon their fans started commenting on the post by dropping fire and heart emojis.

    Talking about the video, Dance Meri Rani the song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. Tanishk Bagchi has given the music. On the other hand, Rashmi Virag penned down the lyrics. The movie video is directed and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

    Also Read: Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Actress Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa promoted their song on Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Before this, the actress was seen in Satyameva Jayate 2's item number Kusu Kusu. The film featured John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead parts.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 10:25 AM IST
