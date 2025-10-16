Right now, I'm busy with my work, and he is in his. We both have no issues with this. We both have independent lives now. But if there were happiness and peace in our married life, we definitely wouldn't have separated. Let's see what happens next...

Social Media Sensation

Actress and Reels Queen Niveditha Gowda is known to many as a social media sensation. Whether she speaks or not, whether she's working on a film or not, Niveditha Gowda is always in the news. That's her specialty. Niveditha Gowda makes headlines everywhere, from reality shows and films to modeling. It's well-known that her marriage to Chandan Shetty and their subsequent divorce made a lot of news. Now, a new piece of news is starting to make waves. See what it is...

In a recent interview, Niveditha Gowda also shared personal details. She did not blame Chandan Shetty anywhere, nor did she make any bad accusations against her ex-husband. However, she said that her life after marriage was not good. Calling it a bitter memory in her life, Niveditha said, 'I was living a very stressful life after marriage. I feel a sense of relief now. I am leading my life according to my wishes,' said Niveditha Gowda.

The Truth Revealed!

Not just that, Niveditha Gowda also revealed what her relationship with Chandan Shetty is like now. The anchor asked, 'In the press meet, you both said that even after the divorce, you would remain best friends for life. What do you have to say about that now?' To this, Niveditha Gowda replied, 'I now realize that was a completely wrong statement. Because, once you leave someone, you shouldn't do that, you shouldn't remain best friends. Why? Because both will have a future... In the future, when both of us like someone else, staying in our old relationship would be disrespectful to our respective partners.'

This applies to both of us... Once you leave saying you don't want it, why should you remain friends? When you say that, many questions naturally arise... If you're going to be friends again, why leave in the first place? Why is there a need to come back and be friends? But at that moment in the press meet, we both said that. Because that was our opinion at the time. But it has changed since then, and it has to change, right?

No Issues Between Us

Right now, I'm busy with my work in my life, and he is with his. We both have no issues with this. We both have independent lives now. But if there was happiness and peace in our married life, we definitely wouldn't have separated. But due to a lack of compatibility, we had to get a divorce. However, it's also true that we are not in a friendly relationship anymore. What's done is done, life is good now, and we'll see what the future holds,' said Niveditha Gowda.