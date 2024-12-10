Niveditha Gowda's Christmas celebration sparks Social media buzz

With two weeks still left for Christmas, actress and Bigg Boss fame Niveditha Gowda has already started her Christmas celebrations. Having shared videos of her Christmas shopping, she recently posted pictures with Christmas drinks, a red-coloured beverage, possibly wine, and a common Christmas drink. These photos have triggered a flood of comments online, with many trolling her for drinking and kissing a friend two weeks before Christmas.

Netizens have noticed her frequent appearances with this friend, even giving their bond a name. They create reels together, dancing in the bathroom, bedroom, and other locations. Commenters are targeting both of them, especially since the friend, previously known for modest attire, now seems to be following Niveditha's style. A recent bedroom reel where Niveditha playfully hugged her friend and seemingly unbuttoned her shirt drew significant negative comments. However, some defended them, questioning why friends can't enjoy themselves without facing harsh criticism.

The friend's name is Vani G.S., and fans are curious about her. Vani is also active on social media, sharing numerous reels on Instagram. Since her divorce from Chandan Shetty, Niveditha has faced increasing criticism. Many blame her for the separation, and her recent bold fashion choices, including mini dresses, backless outfits, and plastic surgery speculations, have further fueled the negativity. She is constantly trolled, with some even suggesting she divorced to make reels. However, Niveditha seems unfazed by the online negativity.

