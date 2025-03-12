Niveditha Gowda latest photshoot: Check glam photos of actress

Entertainment
Niveditha Gowda is seen in a new photoshoot
Niveditha Gowda's photo in a black dress has gone viral on social media
Niveditha Gowda's photoshoot took place at Toca Club in Koramangala
Rakesh, who is famous for taking photos of girls standing on the street, is the photographer
Rakesh, who has an Instagram page called Photopedia, has shared this
In every photo, Niveditha Gowda looks as fresh as a newly blossomed flower
The photos have gone viral on social media
At the beginning of the photoshoot, the photographer and Niveditha Gowda pretending not to know each other has caused trolling
Rakesh asking Niveditha Gowda, 'Who are you? Where are you from?' has caused trolling
It is impossible to believe that Rakesh, who is on social media, does not know Niveditha. This is a fixed photography, they said
As usual, Niveditha Gowda has received negative comments for these photos as well
Whatever it is, there are pictures that show Niveditha posing with a glass in a pub is unmatched
