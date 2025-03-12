Entertainment

Niveditha Gowda latest photshoot: Check glam photos of actress

Image credits: Instagram

New Photoshoot

Niveditha Gowda is seen in a new photoshoot

Image credits: Instagram

Black Dress Beauty

Niveditha Gowda's photo in a black dress has gone viral on social media

Image credits: Instagram

Photoshoot in a Pub

Niveditha Gowda's photoshoot took place at Toca Club in Koramangala

Image credits: Instagram

Rakesh Photographer

Rakesh, who is famous for taking photos of girls standing on the street, is the photographer

Image credits: Instagram

Rakesh Shared the Photo

Rakesh, who has an Instagram page called Photopedia, has shared this

Image credits: Instagram

Niveditha's Hot Pose

In every photo, Niveditha Gowda looks as fresh as a newly blossomed flower

Image credits: Instagram

Viral Pictures

The photos have gone viral on social media

Image credits: Instagram

Niveditha Targeted by Trolls

At the beginning of the photoshoot, the photographer and Niveditha Gowda pretending not to know each other has caused trolling

Image credits: Instagram

Rakesh Asks Who Are You?

Rakesh asking Niveditha Gowda, 'Who are you? Where are you from?' has caused trolling

Image credits: Instagram

This is Fixed Photography

It is impossible to believe that Rakesh, who is on social media, does not know Niveditha. This is a fixed photography, they said

Image credits: Instagram

Comments to Niveditha as Usual

As usual, Niveditha Gowda has received negative comments for these photos as well

Image credits: Instagram

Beauty Standing with a Glass in a Pub

Whatever it is, there are pictures that show Niveditha posing with a glass in a pub is unmatched

Image credits: Instagram

