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Peddi Box Office Day 6: Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 261 Cr Worldwide Despite Weekday Dip
Ram Charan's Peddi continues its impressive box-office march. Despite a noticeable weekday drop, the sports-action entertainer has crossed the ₹261 crore mark worldwide in six days, proving its strong hold among Telugu cinema audiences.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports-action drama Peddi continued its strong run at the box office on Day 6 despite the usual weekday slowdown. According to the latest trade reports, the film has crossed ₹261.23 crore worldwide gross in just six days. However, collections witnessed a nearly 20% drop compared to Day 5, which is common after a blockbuster opening weekend.
The Telugu version remains the film's biggest strength, contributing the majority of its earnings. Strong occupancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has helped Peddi maintain momentum even amid mixed audience reactions and ongoing discussions surrounding some of the film's content
Day 6 Highlights
Worldwide gross: ₹261.23 crore Collections dipped by around 20% from Day 5 Telugu version continues to dominate revenue Film remains among the strongest performers of 2026 despite weekday decline
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