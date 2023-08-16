Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts

At a Jonas Brothers concert, Nick Jonas fell through a hole in the stage while singing and interacting with the crowd. His reaction after the fall won hearts and garnered admiration for the singer.- By Mahasweta Sarkar

During a Jonas Brothers concert on Tuesday, Nick Jonas experienced a stumble. While performing alongside his brothers, Kevin and Joe, Nick fell down while engaging with the crowd. The trio exhibited high energy, belting out their popular hits and connecting with the audience. A fan-shared video captured the moment when Nick, determinedly singing, approached fans before his brief mishap.

Navigating back towards his brothers, Nick inadvertently missed an open section of the stage, leading to a fall. Despite the mishap, his bodyguards rushed to assist. Impressively, the singer promptly recovered, brushed off the incident, and maintained his singing momentum. Fans hailed his professionalism, applauding his dedication to the performance even in the face of an unexpected situation.

ALSO READ: 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon performance at Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College

A fan later wrote on Twitter with Nick's video, "OMG, the guard was so stressed trying to stop him (sic) but why opened the hole with him there, literally he walked and was closed how he would know they opened"

The Jonas Brothers commenced their tour, with Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra attending the first concert. Priyanka stunned in a crop top, paired with a black skirt and leather jacket, while Nick exuded style in an all-white outfit. A photo captured them in an intimate pose, showcasing their chemistry. The couple's presence added glamour to the event, drawing attention for their fashion choices and affectionate display.

Priyanka shared the photos and wrote, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni share glimpse of their daughter on Independence Day; SEE Viral Photo