IPL 2025: Is the 'Impact Player' rule making games high-scoring? CSK's MS Dhoni shares his take

Indian World Cup-winning skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni expressed his take on the Impact Player rule in IPL 2025, which allows teams to utilise one extra player during the game, and said that the high-scoring games are not a direct result of this but has more to do with the conditions and comfort level of players.

Notably, the impact player rule has attracted a variety of opinions. While it has been hailed by many for helping teams be more flexible with their combinations and get the best talent possible during a particular match situation, it has been criticised for hampering the growth of all-rounders due to the rise of usage of specialist batters/bowlers and for making the games too high-scoring and batter friendly.

Speaking about the rule at the 'The MSD Experience' on JioHotstar, Dhoni said that when it was brought in 2023, it was not really needed. He also said that the rule helps him and does not at the same time.

"When this rule was implemented, I felt it was not really needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn't. I still do my wicketkeeping, so I am not an impact player. I have to be involved in the game," he said.

"A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I believe it is more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players. The number of runs being scored is not just because of an extra batsman. It is about the mindset--teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively. It is not that all four or five extra batters are being used--it is just the confidence of having them. This is how T20 cricket has evolved," he added.

Speaking about if batting against arch-rivals and five-time champions, Mumbai Indians is his forte, Dhoni said that the opposition does not matter to him and that he wants to perform well against all teams.

"Nothing like that. As a batter, I want to perform against all teams. The team I am batting against--what does the team want from me? According to that, you try to bat and perform. I do not think so there is any rivalry. I do not pick teams as personal or franchise rivalries because it just adds extra pressure on you. At the end of the day, if you play against any franchise and win, you get the same points. Of course, depending on where they are positioned on the table that point may matter slightly more. But your view needs to be the same. You want to keep performing and do well against each and every team," said Dhoni.

"For me personally, the opposition does not matter. Winning the game matters. That is the case whether it is Mumbai or any other franchise. But yes, it is a talking point. People like to talk about rivalries, and it is good for the IPL as a whole. When you successfully create a rivalry between two franchises, it becomes like a derby game--where A vs B is always a big match. You can talk about it, use the stats, look at the past. We have been playing IPL since 2008, so we have a lot of stats," he concluded.

After a win against MI in their opening clash, CSK's next game will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home ground of Chepauk in Chennai on March 28.

