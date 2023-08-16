'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon performance at Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OG Brown Munde AP Dhillon drives the crowds insane with his supercharged performance at Mumbai College.

    After surprising the fans with their impromptu act in Delhi, the OG Brown Munde, AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon set the stage on fire when they performed at Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s College last evening at the finale act for Malhar, their intercollegiate festival. 
     

    The duo enthralled the audience with tracks including _ Brown Munde, Insane, True Story and Excuses_. With AP Dhillon treated the audience to a musical rendition of his latest track With You.

    The artist went to excite the students further as he jumped into the crowd and continued his performance, to the delight of all his fans. 
     

    AP ended the night thanking the audience for all their love and appreciation, reminding them to tune into the upcoming global premiere of his docuseries - AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, releasing this Friday, August 18 on Prime Video. 
     

    Fans are curious to know more about the man behind chartbuster tracks like - Brown Munde, Fake, Excuses, and more. The four-part docuseries explores the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.
     

    Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four-part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today.

     AP Dhillon: First of Kind premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 18.

