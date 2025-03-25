Oklo Stock Tumbles On Minor Q4 Miss: Retail Remains Bullish Even As Some Point Out Lack Of Commercial Viability

Read Full Article

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) tumbled nearly 7% in Monday’s after-hours trading session after the company’s fourth-quarter results missed expectations by a whisker.

Oklo posted a loss of $0.07 per share in Q4, marginally below an estimated loss of $0.0665 per share.

However, the company’s fiscal year 2024 loss per share of $0.74 was significantly higher than 2023’s loss of $0.47 per share.

One of the contributors to this is the company’s increased investments in the development of its fast-fission power plants, leading to a surge in its expenses.

Oklo has yet to generate revenue, but it provided an update on its certification efforts.

The company has engaged with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission by submitting a pre-application readiness assessment for a combined license for its Aurora Powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Oklo signed several power agreements during the quarter, including a 12-gigawatt deal with data center provider Switch. According to the company, this brings total confirmed customer interest to 14 gigawatts.

“As the only company with both a site use permit and secured fuel for our first deployment, Oklo remains on track to deliver commercial power by the end of 2027, backed by a strong and growing customer pipeline,” said Oklo’s founder and CEO, Jacob DeWitte.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Oklo was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

OKLO sentiment and message volume March 25, 2025, as of 2:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One optimistic user thinks the stock will hit the $45 mark on Tuesday.

However, not everyone is buying into the bull thesis, with one pointing out the lack of commercial viability so far.

Another user wondered what the heightened interest in the stock signified.

Oklo’s stock has gained nearly 46% year-to-date.

