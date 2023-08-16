Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni share glimpse of their daughter on Independence Day; SEE Viral Photo

    Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed daughter Klin Kaara on Independence Day, sharing an Instagram photo of her raising the flag with her parents, garnering widespread attention and celebrating their new journey. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have embraced parenthood, introducing their daughter, Klin Kaara, on Independence Day, August 15. Upasana shared an Instagram photo showcasing their daughter, as she held the rope to raise the Tricolour, flanked by her parents. The heartfelt image has rapidly gained traction across various social media platforms, captivating the public's attention. The celebrity couple's joyous moment on this significant day resonates with their followers, marking the newest chapter in their lives.

    Upasana shares daughter's photo

    ALSO READ: Jailer: Japanese man's dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' go VIRAL on internet

    After 11 years of marriage, Upasana gave birth to a healthy baby girl on June 20. They recently celebrated the naming ceremony of their adorable daughter, marking a joyous new chapter in their journey as parents. On August 15th, Upasana posted an adorable image of young Klin Kaara raising the national flag alongside her grandparents. She wrote, "priceless moments with Amama & Thatha ❤️KlinKaara’s first Independence Day #jaihind #harghartiranga @shobanakamineni @alwaysramcharan"

    This is for the first time, Upasana has unveiled a glimpse of Klin Kaara's face to the public. Admirers of Ram Charan and Upasana flooded the comment section with affectionate messages for their daughter.

    Grandfather Chiranjeevi's reaction to Klin Kaara

    Megastar Chiranjeevi beams with pride as he embraces his new role as a grandfather. The arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl this year has filled him with immense joy. Affectionately referring to her as the 'little Mega princess,' Chiranjeevi warmly welcomes her into the family fold. He wrote on Twitter, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)."

    In terms of his professional commitments, Ram Charan is currently engrossed in the filming of 'Game Changer,' helmed by director Shankar. Following this project, he is scheduled to commence shooting for a movie under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana.

    ALSO READ: G20 Film Festival: Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic 'Pather Panchali' to show as the opening film

