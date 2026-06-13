Brazilian superstar Neymar's total net worth is over ₹3,700 crore. Besides his record salary at PSG, he earns a huge amount from deals with top brands like Puma and Red Bull. His lifestyle includes private jets and luxury cars like Lamborghini.

Brazilian superstar Neymar isn't just a big name on the football field; his brand value is massive off the pitch too. Outside of football, Neymar often makes headlines as a fashion icon and for his sensational hairstyles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his total assets in 2026 are estimated at around $450 million, which is more than ₹3,700 crore. And get this, this figure doesn't even include his earnings from his time at Santos or from World Cup matches.

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Neymar became one of the world's highest-paid players after his record-breaking move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017. At PSG, his annual salary was a whopping €36.8 million. He quickly caught up to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of salary and endorsement income.

Endorsement Deals and Brand Value

Neymar is one of the most bankable football stars when it comes to endorsements. He has deals with around 30 major brands across different sectors. He collaborates with global giants like Puma, Red Bull, Beats by Dre, Gillette, and Qatar Airways. With millions of followers on social media, Neymar guarantees a huge market for these brands.

Luxury Cars and Private Jets

Neymar has a massive collection of vehicles that matches his lavish lifestyle. He owns two private jets, valued at $4 million and $5 million, and a luxury helicopter he bought in 2013 for $4 million. His garage is filled with some of the world's most exclusive cars, including a Lamborghini Veneno, Lykan Hypersport, Aston Martin Vulcan, Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, Ferrari 458 Italia, Mercedes-AMG, and an Audi R8 Spyder.

Having scored over 400 goals in his career, Neymar has played for world-class clubs like Barcelona and PSG, winning several titles. His on-field brilliance, combined with a luxurious lifestyle and major brand deals, only adds to his global popularity.