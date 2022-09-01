Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newly mom Sonam Kapoor shows off her post-partum belly on her Instagram story; here's what she said (VIDEO)

     Sonam Kapoor, a new mother, encourages women to accept their postpartum bodies by displaying her tummy in her most recent Instagram story.

    Newly mom Sonam Kapoor shows off her post-partum belly on her Instagram story; here's what she said (VIDEO) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 6:26 PM IST

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a kid into the world a few days ago. The birth of "Baby K Ahuja" was announced to the Kapoor family on August 20th, and they were excited.  Sonam has been away from social media since she started expecting her first child. And now, Sonam is busy being a mother to a 10-days old son. 

    A few hours ago, Sonam shared a video story on her gram in which she flaunted her postpartum belly. Although she acknowledged that her tummy was still evident, she said, "Looks amazing," and smiled for the camera. 

    Sonam Kapoor's video may motivate all new mothers to embrace their postpartum weight and bodies and live each day carefully.

    The actress recently posed for the Vogue cover and agreed to an interview where she spoke up about her pregnancy and if she planned to raise her child in India. Sonam stated that she has always been a Bombay gal but added that there may be privacy concerns if she raises her child here. Sonam said, "Having said that, I've witnessed a number of famous parents who have been parenting their kids just well despite the media circus."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

    Recently, the first picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby boy was shared by maasi (maternal aunt) Rhea Kapoor. The pictures were from the first time when Rhea went to see her nephew in the hospital; she was accompanied by her mother Sunita Kapoor. In the pictures, an emotional Rhea could not hold back her tears when she first saw her nephew.

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. Their marriage was held at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood. The couple announced their pregnancy early this year in March. 

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 6:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 7 Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane?

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report

    Asia Cup 2022: Anushka Sharma goes gaga over Virat Kohli's 1st fifty against Hong Kong RBA

    Asia Cup 2022: Anushka Sharma goes gaga over Virat Kohli's 1st fifty against Hong Kong

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

    Koffee With Karan 7 Not Ananya Panday Karan Johar to fix up a date for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur drb

    Not Ananya Panday; Karan Johar to fix up a date for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur?

    Recent Stories

    Poland to seek USD 1 3 trillion from Germany for Nazis World War II invasion occupation gcw

    Poland seeks USD 1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II invasion, occupation

    Chimpanzee consoles crying man, kisses him, wipes away his tears; watch video - gps

    Chimpanzee consoles crying man, kisses him, wipes away his tears; watch video

    Russia calls ageing International Space Station too dangerous, unfit AJR

    Russia calls ageing International Space Station too dangerous, unfit

    football transfer news Did Napoli consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli breaks his silence snt

    Did Napoli consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Sporting Director Giuntoli breaks his silence

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's 'Dolha Patti' is a must WATCH for fans RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's 'Dolha Patti' is a must WATCH for fans

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon