Newly mom Sonam Kapoor shows off her post-partum belly on her Instagram story; here's what she said (VIDEO)

Sonam Kapoor, a new mother, encourages women to accept their postpartum bodies by displaying her tummy in her most recent Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a kid into the world a few days ago. The birth of "Baby K Ahuja" was announced to the Kapoor family on August 20th, and they were excited. Sonam has been away from social media since she started expecting her first child. And now, Sonam is busy being a mother to a 10-days old son.

A few hours ago, Sonam shared a video story on her gram in which she flaunted her postpartum belly. Although she acknowledged that her tummy was still evident, she said, "Looks amazing," and smiled for the camera.

Sonam Kapoor's video may motivate all new mothers to embrace their postpartum weight and bodies and live each day carefully.

The actress recently posed for the Vogue cover and agreed to an interview where she spoke up about her pregnancy and if she planned to raise her child in India. Sonam stated that she has always been a Bombay gal but added that there may be privacy concerns if she raises her child here. Sonam said, "Having said that, I've witnessed a number of famous parents who have been parenting their kids just well despite the media circus."

Recently, the first picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby boy was shared by maasi (maternal aunt) Rhea Kapoor. The pictures were from the first time when Rhea went to see her nephew in the hospital; she was accompanied by her mother Sunita Kapoor. In the pictures, an emotional Rhea could not hold back her tears when she first saw her nephew.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. Their marriage was held at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood. The couple announced their pregnancy early this year in March.