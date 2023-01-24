Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for his weird toe-sucking tweet for SS Rajamouli, call him 'double meaning'

    The netizens and internet has bursted into laughter club as Ram Gopal Varma is getting slammed for his weird toe-sucking tweet aimed at RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

    Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for his weird toe-sucking tweet for SS Rajamouli, call him 'double meaning' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Ram Gopal Varma is an ‘OG Twitterati’. His tweets are either in a pool of controversy. Sometimes he becomes a laughing stock itself to netizens. After licking actress Ashu Reddy feet recently, it is SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, whose toe is the Bhoot filmmaker's next fetish to fulfill. Through a series of tweets, RGV applauded SS Rajamouli for his win, but he added his flavors in it.

    Ram Gopal Varma retweeted RRR director SS Rajamouli video of his interaction with James Cameron. Applauding the director for creating a new global record with RRR, RGV hailed Rajamouli. His tweet read, "From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema, including @ssrajamouli, could have imagined that an Indian director someday, will go through this moment."

    ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show

    In another tweet, he wrote, "Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that."

    On this tweet, many fans slammed him for his weird foot fetish tweet. "Wanna Suck his little toe all double meaning rgv garu," said a fan. "If this was after five pegs, ending would have been different," a fan shared. "All was good, but then he said Toe things," slammed another fan. "U surely hv toe fetish," a fan ranted.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update; 1 million tickets sold- report

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update; 1 million tickets sold- report RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update; 1 million tickets sold- report

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha starrer film release date out; know what's unique about THIS installment vma

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha starrer film release date out; know what's unique about THIS installment

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report RBA

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals she took money to buy house, says, 'She has taken large amount from me' vma

    Did Nora Fatehi take money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar to buy house in Morocco? Read this

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut? vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Recent Stories

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Rohit sharma, Shubman Gill slam centuries to put India in driver seat against New Zealand; fans exultant-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Rohit, Gill slam centuries to put India in driver's seat; fans exultant

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update; 1 million tickets sold- report RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update; 1 million tickets sold- report

    Truth shines bright: Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    'Truth shines bright': Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Republic Day 2023 Wishes images WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with your loved ones gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

    football Kylian Mbappe is obsessed with goals and attacking - Christophe Galtier after PSG Paris Saint-Germain routs Pays de Cassel in Coupe de France-ayh

    'Kylian Mbappe is obsessed with goals and attacking' - Christophe Galtier after PSG routs Pays de Cassel

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon