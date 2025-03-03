NBA 2024-25 Season: Top 5 Controversies That Shook the League

NBA: Controversies have rocked the 2024-25 season ranging from experts vs players to players vs coaches. Let's look at the top five from this season.

Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

The 2024-25 NBA season has been nothing short of eventful, marked by moments that have sparked debates and discussions among fans and analysts alike. Here are five controversies that stood out:

1. LeBron James Critiques Media Narratives

LeBron James openly criticized the media's portrayal of NBA players, particularly addressing comments made by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. The debate centered around James's role as the face of the league and his lucrative Nike contract. James expressed concerns about the negativity in NBA coverage, leading to a public exchange that highlighted tensions between athletes and media personalities.

2. Anthony Edwards's Suspension

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards faced a one-game suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. His ejection in the third quarter for disputing a non-call drew criticism from head coach Chris Finch, who emphasized the need for Edwards to manage his emotions better to avoid detrimental impacts on the team.

3. Luka Doncic's Tension with Former Coach Jason Kidd

In a high-profile game between the Lakers and Mavericks, Luka Doncic, now with the Lakers, directed a scornful look at his former coach, Jason Kidd, after scoring consecutive three-pointers. This gesture followed Doncic's trade from the Mavericks to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, a move that has been scrutinized due to Davis's subsequent injury and the Mavericks' ongoing struggles.

Also Read: NBA: Top 5 Buzzer-Beater Moments in Pro League History

4. Jontay Porter's Lifetime Ban for Gambling Violations

Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter was handed a lifetime ban from the NBA after investigations revealed his involvement in betting on NBA games, including those involving his own team. Porter was found to have disclosed confidential information and placed bets totaling $54,000, leading to significant concerns about the integrity of the sport.

5. Joel Embiid's Injury Controversy

Philadelphia 76ers' center Joel Embiid, despite his stellar performance, faced criticism due to ill-timed injuries that affected the team's playoff runs. His health issues during crucial moments sparked debates about his durability and the team's reliance on his availability during critical junctures of the season.

