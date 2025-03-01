NBA: Top 5 Buzzer-Beater Moments in Pro League History

The NBA has witnessed countless heart-stopping moments, but few compare to the exhilaration of a buzzer-beater. These last-second shots not only decide games but also etch players' names into basketball lore. Here are five of the most memorable buzzer-beaters in NBA history:

1. Michael Jordan's "The Shot" (1989)

In the 1989 Eastern Conference First Round, the Chicago Bulls faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in a decisive Game 5. With mere seconds left, Michael Jordan received the inbound pass, took a couple of dribbles, and launched a jumper over Craig Ehlo as time expired. The ball swished through the net, clinching the series for the Bulls and marking the beginning of Jordan's legendary playoff heroics.



2. Jerry West's 60-Foot Miracle (1970)

During Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, the Lakers trailed by two points with only three seconds remaining. Jerry West, known as "Mr. Clutch," launched a shot from beyond half-court that miraculously went in, tying the game and sending it into overtime. Although the Lakers eventually lost, West's incredible shot remains one of the most iconic in NBA history.



3. Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 Winner (2019)

In the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers were deadlocked in Game 7. With the score tied and time winding down, Kawhi Leonard dribbled to the corner and released a high-arcing shot over Joel Embiid. The ball bounced on the rim four times before finally dropping in, sending the Raptors to the Conference Finals and eventually their first NBA Championship.

4. Damian Lillard's Series-Clinching Three (2014)

The Portland Trail Blazers faced the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2014 playoffs. Down by two points with 0.9 seconds left in Game 6, Damian Lillard caught the inbound pass and drained a three-pointer, securing the series for Portland. This shot not only advanced the Trail Blazers but also solidified Lillard's reputation for clutch performances.



5. Derrick White's Last-Second Tip-In (2023)

In Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics were on the brink of elimination against the Miami Heat. Trailing by one point with three seconds remaining, Marcus Smart's three-point attempt rimmed out, but Derrick White was in the right place at the right time. He tipped the ball in just before the buzzer, giving the Celtics a 104-103 victory and forcing a Game 7.

